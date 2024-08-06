Scientists make game-changing discovery that could help protect from dangerous insect-borne diseases: 'Very unusual for these species'

"Now we want to understand what causes these abnormalities."

Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered a hopeful tool in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses like Zika and dengue.

Interesting Engineering reported on their research, which found that cross-breeding the species Aedes aegypti — a primary carrier of these types of diseases — with Aedes mascarensis and then crossing them back with one parent resulted in offspring that were unable to reproduce 10% of the time.

The resulting progeny were all genetically male, though they possessed both male and female traits, making them intersex. The researchers hope to use their research to help create all-male mosquito populations, which could aid in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses. They could also use their findings to identify genes that influence female behavior, which could further help curb the spread of these diseases.

"What we found is that the morphological abnormalities start in the pupal stage during development, and in adults, the most severe cases have both testes and ovaries in one individual, which is very unusual for these species," Igor Sharakhov, one of the study's authors, said in a press release. "Now we want to understand what causes these abnormalities."

As the planet continues to overheat, scientists have predicted a spike in mosquito-borne illnesses in the future. For instance, malaria is expected to widen its geographical range and increase in incidence, according to the United Nations. Already, this life-threatening disease kills about one million people each year.

Meanwhile, studies on West Nile virus have shown that warmer temperatures associated with an overheating planet can accelerate mosquito development, biting rates, and the incubation of this disease in these insects. And the spread of dengue, another life-threatening virus carried by mosquitoes, reached a record high in the Americas in early 2024.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Warmer temperatures also carry another risk factor when it comes to mosquitoes — more frequent flooding, which can create the perfect breeding grounds for these bloodsuckers. For instance, the Houston area was inundated with more mosquitoes than usual following weeks of heavy rains that resulted in the accumulation of more standing water.

Amid this growing health threat, countries and scientists are scrambling to find solutions. For instance, the African nation of Cabo Verde was certified as a malaria-free country after a diligent effort that included expanded diagnosis, early treatment, and the reporting and investigating of all cases.

Meanwhile, Djibouti employed a somewhat controversial but effective method to control malaria — releasing genetically modified all-male mosquitoes that kill the offspring of human-biting, disease-spreading female mosquitoes before they reach maturity. These mosquitoes have previously been deployed in Brazil and Florida.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.