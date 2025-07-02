Officials take urgent action as dangerous hybrid species threatens to take over key wetlands: 'Left unchecked, it dominates shorelines'

A problem plant in Illinois has been acknowledged by experts as a threat to wetland ecosystems. Now, a contract of almost $45,000 has been signed to help address it.

What's happening?

According to a local government website, Kane County's Forest Preserve District has engaged Wildlife and Wetlands Solutions, LLC to control invasive hybrid cattails in the area this summer.

Invasive species are plants, animals, and organisms that are not native to an area but infiltrate a space, throwing off the natural balance. In the case of Kane County, the invasive hybrid cattail species (Typha x glauca) can overcrowd and push out native plants, disrupting life on the shorelines where they grow.

"[The hybrid cattail's] thick growth can prevent water access for wildlife such as ducks and songbirds by blocking swimming paths and failing to support nests," Kane County reports. "Left unchecked, it dominates shorelines, limiting biodiversity and reducing the ecological value of wetlands."

Why is controlling invasive cattails important?

A study published in late 2024 showed 90% of countries falling short of their biodiversity policy goals.

Without strong biodiversity — a rich variety of living things, essential to the well-being of all creatures on Earth — fragile ecosystems and entire food chains can be upended. This not only affects animal and plant populations but also human health. Weakened biodiversity can harm the global food supply and increase the threat of infectious disease.

In the case of the invasive cattails in Illinois, the plants' rapid and dense spread is understood as a hazard to waterfowl and other avian species. Their inability to successfully nest could jeopardize generations of birds in the area, with the potential to impact even faraway places due to altered migratory habits down the line.

What can be done about invasive species?

Efforts like those in Kane County to control the hybrid cattails are a step toward a more resilient Earth.

"A combination of modern fire suppression, clearing, and licensed aquatic herbicide applications will be used to reduce invasive cattail populations while supporting restoration efforts for native flora and fauna," the county explained.

Other tactics to control invasive species can be seen around the world.

From Ohio to Ontario, Canada, goats are being used to eat away at invasive growth and wildfire hazards.

Some naturalists are providing guidance about how to combat invasive wildlife, like fish, by putting them — safely — on the menu.

There are even fishing tournaments in place to help manage certain fish populations sustainably — but they only work because participants know about them.

By staying up to date about environmental issues in your community, you can get involved in impactful activities and advocate for creative as well as low-cost methods for addressing problem plants. Organizing neighbors to cultivate native plants and natural lawns instead of invasive greenery, for example, could help to strengthen the local ecosystem.

