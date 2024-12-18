New study reveals major blind spot in critical policies impacting 90% of countries: 'We desperately need to change this quickly'

The University of Surrey recently conducted a study that found over 90% of countries are falling short of their biodiversity policy goals by not enacting behavioral changes, according to an article from the university on Phys.org.

What's happening?

Results of the study revealed a lack of behavioral change specificity within biodiversity conservation policies of national governments. Even when there are policies in place meant to protect biodiversity, without actions specified to achieve the goals, countries are falling short, and the environment is taking the fall.

Scientists suggested that these missing action steps may contribute to the lack of progress on global conservation targets.

The study, titled National Biodiversity Strategies Under-utilize the Potential for Individual Behavior Change, found that a mere 11% of national biodiversity policies include the important role of individual behavior change as a way to make significant progress.

Only 3% actually offer specific guidance for actions to be taken. Researchers suggested that if policies clearly included the detailed behavioral changes required, they would boost effectiveness.

Research showed we have developed a significant blind spot in biodiversity policy. With a heavy focus on macro gestures like resource management, we're missing the impact of micro-actions like altering everyday behaviors, including what we consume.

"By not using proven behavioral science frameworks, we're missing a crucial opportunity to save nature by creating more effective biodiversity policies," Dr. Melissa Marselle, a lecturer in environmental psychology, said in the Phys.org summary. "As not one global biodiversity target was met in 2020, we desperately need to change this quickly if we are going to meet any global biodiversity targets by the 2030 deadline."

Why is biodiversity important?

As human beings, we rely on nature and healthy biodiversity for our very existence. From clean air and water, to medicine sources, and food security, biodiversity supports our livelihood.

Biodiversity is also imperative for climate regulation. Healthy ecosystems are natural carbon sinks, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

What's being done about biodiversity conservation?

Scientists are regularly designing applications to aid biodiversity in the future, such as creating a biological repository on the moon. But there are also tools in existence that governments could apply to help bridge the gap between policy and action.

"Governments must start using proven behavioral science tools like the Behavior Change Wheel to guide individuals and communities in making sustainable choices," Marselle said. "We all have a role to play in this, and the time to act is now."

Some actions we can take in our individual lives include decreasing our consumption and installing native plants or natural lawns. Native plants contribute to critical biodiversity and help pollinators which also play an important role.

