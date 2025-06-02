Massive fishing tournament takes aim at species harming local waters: 'They're venomous, they're invasive, and they're delicious'

It turns out invasive lionfish aren't only delicious but can also earn people big cash prizes for catching them in state tournaments. That's the idea behind the Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament — the world's largest lionfish tournament — which aims to keep the fish from destroying delicate marine habitats and ecosystems.

According to WTTV, the nonprofit Live Wildly Foundation sponsored the tournament, which took place in Destin, Florida, in mid-May. The competition "encourages restaurants and their customers to discover the joy of eating lionfish," which has a mild, delicate, and subtle flavor, according to Lionfish Central.

Teams of fishers competed to catch either the most, the largest, or the smallest lionfish, and winners received cash prizes of up to $10,000, per the tournament website.

During the week of the tournament, local restaurants promoted lionfish dishes on their menus and took the opportunity to raise awareness with customers about the dangers the fish pose to coastal habitats.

CBS4 said that lionfish has a similar flavor profile to snapper and black sea bass, both popular fish in many locales. Many restaurants have started serving lionfish, and some dishes are such a hit that they sell out in minutes, like at North Carolina-based Rx Chicken & Oysters.

Sarah Doss, the restaurant owner, told The Assembly: "They're venomous, they're invasive, and they're delicious."

The more restaurants that serve the invasive species and the more tournaments that are held to reduce their populations, the better. CBS4 explained that lionfish don't have natural predators in Atlantic waters, meaning they can reproduce with virtually no limits. One lionfish can produce around 2 million eggs per year, and the fish have become a problem up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

They're not only a threat to ecosystems but also a hazard to the food web, as they prey on algae-eating species and other important fish, such as seabass, grouper, and snapper. Additionally, since the fish are invasive, lionfish outcompete native species for resources, contributing to ecological imbalances.

Countries such as Costa Rica have started hosting yearly culinary festivals to encourage people to eat lionfish, and one Tampa Bay-based company is even making handbags out of the creatures. With solutions like these, taming the uncontrolled lionfish may not be too difficult.

"Florida's unique marine areas are not just beautiful; they also are the backbone of our tourism, commercial fishing, and outdoor recreation economies," Lisa Shipley, CEO of Live Wildly, told CBS4. "Lionfish are an invasive species that pose a real threat to Florida's natural systems, native wildlife, and nature-based economy."

"Getting outdoors to catch lionfish is a great way to enjoy wild Florida while also keeping it healthy," Shipley added. "Restaurants that serve lionfish are not just providing great food to their customers; they're also helping keep Florida's marine systems strong and productive for residents, tourists, and local economies."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.