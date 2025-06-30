Specially trained goats take on critical task at popular park: 'Really just an overall benefit'

"We're basically just using them for what they instinctively would be doing anyway."

A Toronto park has turned to a novel and eco-friendly method for dealing with invasive plants: goats specially bred for the task.

As Global News reports, the goats are back in Don Valley Bricks Works Park meadow following a successful trial project the previous year. In a truly win-win scenario, the peckish and friendly goats get to eat their fill while removing plants that encroach on the park, delighting visitors in the process.

"The goats are good at invasive species management, reduction of woody encroachment, they improve soil quality and are really just an overall benefit to the meadow," Cheryl Post, project manager and environment specialist, told Global News.

When it comes to organic ways to strategically remove invasive plants, goats have a strong claim on being the GOAT. Goatscaping is a practice that's growing in popularity across North America, and it's not difficult to see why.

They're careful in their grazing; they get all those hard-to-reach spots without disturbing other animals. Goats will eat around nests, and small animals have ample time to get out of the way. Even better, their digestive system effectively sterilizes the seeds they ingest, meaning that when they eat and thus remove an invasive plant, it stays gone.

For humans, getting rid of poison ivy is a pain, but for goats? No problem. They'll happily chew through the irritating plant with no problem at all, as they have a natural immunity to it. Other noxious weeds, such as buckthorn, are a treat for goats.

Goats are just doing what comes naturally to them with no need for harmful pesticides or other pollutants. As Goats in the City president Ian Matthews said: "We're basically just using them for what they instinctively would be doing anyway."

Goats are just one natural landscaping solution that offers a sustainable and cost-effective way to deal with invasive plants. Upgrading to a natural lawn is another low-cost, low-effort gardening method that boosts the local ecosystem. Similarly, rewilding your yard is another way to save money, aid pollinators, and enjoy beautiful native plants that are perfectly adapted to the area.

