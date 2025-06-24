Expert reveals easy way to fight back against dangerous species threatening US waterways: 'Looks so good'

These fish can survive in low-oxygen conditions, eat almost anything, and are aggressive.

Invasive species are often a nightmare to get rid of, but a new hack from TikTok shows how to transform these pests into a snack.

TikTok user Dora Zouboukos (@reel_exploradora) is an angler who knows how damaging invasive species can be.

In a new video, she tackles the pesky invasive fish species known as Mayan Cichlids. Usually, handling invasive species is best left to the professionals, but she suggests taking matters into your own hands by helping to manage the population of this fish.

Her answer to an abundance of Mayan Cichlids? Fish tacos.

Her video shows viewers how to make a tasty homemade spice marinade before she pairs the cooked fish with tortillas, guacamole, and diced red onion. Who knew getting rid of invasive species could be so tasty?

These fish can survive in low-oxygen conditions, eat almost anything, and are aggressive, according to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, and they begin spawning at just three months old. These characteristics make them invasive, and they compete with native species for food and other resources.

Invasive species threaten the natural ecosystem, often having a dire impact on the biodiversity of an area. Efforts to control native species can help rebalance the delicate ecosystem. Dora's method could help prevent the Mayan Cichlids from completely taking over.

Conservation of native creatures and removal of invasive species is vital for the biodiversity of the planet. It not only helps prevent the extinction of animals but also provides natural beauty around the globe for people to enjoy. From conserving forests and wetlands to eradicating invasive species, many scientists and individuals are working tirelessly to protect the flora and fauna that the planet relies on to survive.

If you want to try your hand at a new recipe that also keeps the ecosystem in balance, perhaps you should give Dora's fish taco recipe a go.

One impressed TikTok user commented, "Looks so good!"

Another person said, "Coming from a chef, it looks delicious!"

