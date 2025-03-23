Government urges residents and restaurants to put nuisance rodent on the menu: 'Invasive and delicious'

Nutria have virtually no fat and have just as much protein as chicken.

Want to help combat an invasive species? Grab a fork.

That's the advice proffered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The federal agency caused quite a stir when it shared a photo on social media featuring the caption: "EAT ME! Please? I'm invasive and delicious."

The photo shows a nutria — a rodent that has wreaked havoc on ecosystems across the contiguous United States for decades.

Nutria were first brought to America in the late 19th century for their fur. However, when the market collapsed in the 1940s, unscrupulous ranchers released them into the wild with devastating results.

Nutria are voracious little critters. They will eat up to 25% of their bodyweight a day in vegetation — and will destroy 10 times as much in the process. Their incessant burrowing permanently damages wetlands and marshes and contaminates water supplies.

However, their dietary habits have an upside: Nutria are incredibly nutritious — although seemingly that's not how the animal got its name. They have virtually no fat and have just as much protein as chicken.

As chef Philippe Parola told the Louisiana Fur Advisory Council: "The fact that nutria eat strictly roots and plants in their natural habitat makes the nutritional value of the meat attractive to consumers."

Meanwhile, invasive species pose a major threat to local biodiversity. They can overuse resources and destroy habitats, causing native populations to decline or even become extinct. Because of an ecosystem's delicate balance, an invasive species endangers the rest of the environment.

A post on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service site offers some recipe suggestions for what to do with five invasive species. Wild boar chili sounds like just the ticket for a spring evening — and what family gathering wouldn't be enhanced with a platter of black carp fishcakes?

If all else fails, throw them all in a pot, add some broth, a potato — baby, you got a stew going.

