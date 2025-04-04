Indian officials make alarming discovery after raiding suspect's home: 'Further investigation is being conducted'

A team of forest department officials in Darjeeling, India, raided a suspect's home and found a massive amount of illegal wildlife relics.

What's happening?

According to Mint, the individual was found in possession of 3.7 kilograms — the equivalent of over 8 pounds — of pangolin scales, as well as a deer antler. The person intended to smuggle the items into Nepal.

Siliguri/Darjeeling (West Bengal): A team headed by Deepak Rasaily, Ranger of Sukna range under Darjeeling wildlife division headed by conducted an operation at Samarnagar and seized 3.7 kg of Pangolin scales (Schedule 1) and 1 deer antler from the residence of Sajon Sarkar alias… pic.twitter.com/2yyLyfICCj — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

"These have been seized and the accused has been arrested," ANI News shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Further investigation is being conducted for the source of the articles. The accused will be produced before the ACJM Siliguri Court tomorrow for judicial custody."

Mint said this was the second time in March that Indian officials made an arrest for attempted pangolin trafficking. Earlier in the month, police in Maharashtra had been tipped off by a decoy customer that somebody was attempting to sell a pangolin for 3 million rupees — the equivalent of over $35,000. It was not specified whether the pangolin was living or dead.

Why is wildlife trafficking so harmful?

A healthy, functioning ecosystem needs all of its native species in order to thrive. From balancing healthy predator-prey ratios to keeping plant growth — and therefore the landscape itself — in check, every native species is key to ecological balance. In turn, a healthy ecosystem supports human life in a number of ways, from producing food to filtering water and air.

Conversely, targeting and removing a particular species can be disastrous for the ecosystem — and therefore for the humans that rely on it and its natural resources.

For a variety of reasons, poachers and illegal traffickers continue to target certain species for illegal trafficking. Pangolins top the list for their use in traditional medicine, similar to how rhinoceros and elephants are targeted for their ivory.

Several other species, from snakes to monkeys to birds to fish, are trafficked for use as illegal exotic pets. Unfortunately, if these species escape their containment into a new environment — which is not infrequent — they can pose major threats to local ecosystems as geographically invasive species.

What's being done to reduce trafficking?

Groups are fighting illegal wildlife trafficking on all sides — from governments to nonprofits, individuals, and communities.

For example, India's Wildlife Protection Act offers the highest possible protection for pangolins, with officials hoping to deter would-be traffickers with harsh consequences.

Elsewhere, one innovative group of scientists tried to inject rhinoceros horns with a certain isotope, which was harmless to the rhinos themselves but which made their horns unfit for human consumption.

As an individual, donating to anti-poaching and anti-trafficking groups can make an impact. If you ever spot somebody with suspicious animals or relics, you can also look to make an anonymous tip with local authorities.

