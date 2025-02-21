Researchers uncover shocking information about illegal animal trade — and it could impact global economic security

The total number of species being traded has increased steadily over time.

The impacts of unchecked wildlife trading affect more than just animals — it could be putting your family's health and economic security at risk, according to new research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

What's happening?

Scientists analyzed over two decades of U.S. wildlife trade data and found that nearly 30,000 species entered the country through legal channels between 2000 and 2022. Furthermore, no comprehensive global data exists on what species are involved in wildlife trade, their geographic origins, and the total economic impacts,

While the wildlife trade supports important industries like pet stores and medical research, it also opens the door for invasive species that can devastate local economies and food production. The research revealed that over 200 known invasive species have already entered through legal trade channels. More than half of traded species come from wild populations, with limited monitoring of their impacts.

The total number of species being traded has increased steadily over time, raising the risk of new invasions and the potential for further economic damage.

Why is the wildlife trade so important?

Invasive species from the wildlife trade already cost U.S. communities millions of dollars annually. For example, zebra mussels — which entered the country through shipping channels — damage water treatment facilities and boats, forcing communities to spend significant resources on repairs and prevention.

The trade also creates perfect conditions for disease spread. The study points to imported fungi devastating native amphibian populations that normally help control disease-carrying insects in our neighborhoods. With the changing climate making many regions more hospitable to invasive species, these problems could intensify without better regulation.

What's being done about damages from the wildlife trade?

The research team outlines several promising solutions already gaining traction. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working to implement better tracking systems for traded species. International collaboration is also improving, with countries sharing data to identify and stop potentially harmful imports before they cause problems.



You can definitely help to do your part as well. Before purchasing exotic pets or plants, research their potential impacts and ensure they come from reputable sources. Report unusual species to local authorities and support local and national policies that promote responsible wildlife trade practices.

According to the study, "assessments of trade sustainability are impossible without comprehensive datasets." A sustainable (and better monitored) wildlife trade requires stronger regulation — and animal smuggling harms both our ecosystem and our economy.

