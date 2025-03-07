Authorities discover thousands of live animals in largest-ever trafficking operation: 'This has far-reaching consequences'

In a global operation against wildlife and forestry trafficking networks, coordinated in partnership between INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization, nearly 20,000 live animals — all endangered or protected species — have been seized.

"The illegal wildlife trade is still rapidly growing, highly lucrative, and has devastating effects," said Ian Saunders, WCO Secretary General.

Operation Thunder 2024 brought together police, customs, border control, forestry, and wildlife officials from November 11 through December 6, 2024. Participants in the largest-ever intervention of this type came from 138 countries and regions.

Some 365 suspects were arrested by authorities as part of this trafficking operation, and six transnational criminal networks suspected of trafficking animals and plants were identified.

The animals and plants might have been trafficked to be used as food sources, for their perceived medicinal benefits, for their perceived luxury or as collector's items, or to be sold as pets. The animals included big cats, pangolins, primates, birds, turtles, and other reptiles.

Animal trafficking is a significant threat to wildlife and the ecosystems from which they are taken, endangering the survival of many species. It can lead to a decline in biodiversity, which is crucial for maintaining balanced ecosystems. When one species is exploited and removed, there is a ripple effect that can be detrimental to other plants and animals in the area.

When trafficked animals and plants are moved from their native environment to areas where they do not naturally thrive, they are considered invasive species and can have a negative effect on the ecosystem they travel to. So the trafficking problem is twofold.

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza commented on the effects of trafficking networks that profit from the demand of rare species, exploiting nature for financial gain.

"This has far-reaching consequences: it drives biodiversity loss, destroys communities, contributes to [the warming of the planet], and even fuels conflict and instability."

These are considered to be environmental crimes.

When we better understand animal trafficking and support conservation efforts and anti-trafficking legislation, we can help vulnerable species and help protect the environment for our future.

Saunders offered hope, saying, "The WCO remains committed to supporting its members and partners to effectively combat this serious crime."

