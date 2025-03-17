New study uncovers 'alarming' method traffickers are using to smuggle around the globe: 'This kind of illegal exploitation is rife'

"We urgently need the EU action to safeguard this and other regions' rich biodiversity."

Wildlife traffickers are exploiting loopholes in EU trade laws, threatening biodiversity and undermining global conservation efforts.

What's happening?

A new study by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has provided "alarming" new data helping to outline the scale of the global black market for exotic pets.

From 2017 to 2023, almost 2,500 animals from 69 species were seized en route to Europe from Latin America. About 94% of these were destined for the pet trade, which itself is only one part of the clandestine flow of animals worldwide. Though the exportation of these animals — many of which die in transit — is illegal, criminals exploit a loophole that allows for their legal sale within European borders.

"This kind of illegal exploitation is rife, and we urgently need the EU action to safeguard this and other regions' rich biodiversity," stated Ilaria Di Silvestre, IFAW's director for policy and advocacy in Europe. "These animals belong in their natural habitats — in the rainforests, grasslands, deserts, mountains and wetlands — not in display tanks or cages. This isn't just for their own good, but they are all components of a fragile ecosystem, and all have a role to play."

Why does wildlife trafficking matter?

The growing illegal wildlife trade poses a direct threat to biodiversity, which is already in decline due to factors such as deforestation and development.

Domestic and regional markets also provide major demand for trafficked animals, either as pets or for consumption. An earlier IFAW report revealed that nearly 100,000 animals were smuggled within Latin America alone between 2017 and 2022, with amphibians accounting for more than half of the wildlife trafficked.

As Latin America is one of the most biodiverse regions in the world, the trafficking of its wildlife accelerates the loss of species that play crucial roles in maintaining ecological balance, which supports human health and our food supply systems. Many trafficked species are pushed even closer to extinction, particularly those not protected under international treaties.

What's being done to prevent wildlife smuggling?

Increased awareness of wildlife trafficking, both as an individual trend and as a common factor of crime convergence, is helping to strengthen global law enforcement.

In 2024, a joint initiative by Interpol and the World Customs Organization seized nearly 20,000 endangered animals and plants and arrested 365 suspects across 138 countries. The operation dismantled six transnational trafficking networks and highlighted the growing importance of coordinated international action.

Public education campaigns are essential to shifting attitudes toward exotic pet ownership on the individual level and discouraging demand for trafficked wildlife. At the same time, governments and international organizations must continue to strengthen wildlife protection laws and improve cooperation across borders to combat this growing threat.

