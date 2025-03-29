City takes bold action after man with exotic pet collection is hospitalized: 'Made our community unsafe'

The new ordinance is a direct response to the September 2014 incident.

A city in South Carolina isn't messing around after a resident venomous snake collector sustained a bite at home that sent him to the hospital.

Months later, WMBF reports the City of Florence is enforcing a comprehensive ban on keeping wild and exotic animals that encompasses not just snakes but a host of other creatures.

The new ordinance is a direct response to the September 2014 incident where a deadly Australian inland Taipan bit a man and prompted a search by officials, according to WBTW News 13. That probe uncovered 14 dangerous snakes that were then euthanized for safety reasons.

Per WMBF, the new Florence ordinance also forbids keeping alligators, crocodiles, primates over 15 pounds, coyotes, foxes, wolves, hybrid species with dogs, and rodents over 5 pounds.

While a proposed bill with similar language exists at the state level, Florence felt like it had to act now.

"We are here because there was snakes, venomous snakes in a close area, which made our community unsafe," Florence Mayor Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes told WMBF.

Residents in violation of the ordinance will be able to turn in any illegal pets without penalty to a vet clinic or rehab facility. Additionally, there are exemptions for places like zoos, wildlife centers, and educational institutions.

Still, the legislation takes meaningful action against those who keep exotic pets. Doing so is bad for the animals and the environment for multiple reasons, as the World Wildlife Fund detailed.

For one thing, properly taking care of these animals might be difficult or impossible. They also pose a public safety risk, as the man in Florence found out the hard way. That can be problematic for humans and other animals alike if they spread disease.

Just as bad, they frequently become costly invasive species, outcompeting local animals and requiring lots of money and effort to rein in. For one example, Florida spends well over $100 million each year dealing with the fallout of these animals coming into the ecosystem.

For all those reasons, Florence is making a sensible move in acting quickly instead of waiting until the state legislation shakes out.

