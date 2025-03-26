Woman hit with massive fine for operating illegal scheme with wild animals: 'Rarely approved for private ownership'

A woman in Alberta, Canada, was slapped with a $15,000 fine after illegally importing and attempting to breed dangerous wild cats from Africa.

What happened?

According to Discover Airdrie, fish and wildlife officers investigated claims that Nikki Holmes, a resident of Okotoks, Alberta, had smuggled two African serval cats after purchasing them in British Columbia and Quebec. Holmes pleaded guilty in January to possessing a controlled animal under Alberta's Wildlife Act in Calgary Provincial Court.

The wild cats are native to sub-Saharan Africa and resemble a smaller version of cheetahs because of their black-spotted coats and similar build.

Because of concerns about public safety and environmental harm, they're considered controlled animals in Alberta. The importation and possession of most exotic animals requires a permit, which is usually only given to licensed zoos, according to wildlife officials.

"Controlled animals are rarely approved for private ownership," per Discover Airdrie.

Why is smuggling exotic animals concerning?

Owning wild cats such as servals can pose safety risks to both humans and other animals, as they have strong predatory instincts and may attack even without being provoked. Serval cats can also carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans, including rabies, cat scratch disease, and certain parasitic infections.

And since servals are specially adapted to roaming the vast savannahs and grasslands in Africa, they can become stressed or aggressive when forced to live in a small backyard or enclosed area. It would also be difficult for owners to meet their nutritional needs since servals are used to eating small mammals and birds.

If they escape from their enclosure to hunt for food, they may outcompete native predators for resources and throw the ecosystem out of balance.

The allure of owning wild animals, such as servals, has surged in recent years, and more of them have been captured as part of the exotic pet trade. They're often bred with domestic cats to create Savannah cats, removing them from their natural habitat and threatening the survival of wild servals.

What's being done about it?

While some progress has been made to reduce wildlife trafficking, it's still a major global problem, and authorities have ramped up efforts to control smuggling. Another Canadian woman was also fined $15,000 for breeding Savannah cats, and authorities relocated her serval cat to an Alberta-area zoo. In Latin America, officials are cracking down on wildlife crimes by increasing surveillance and imposing more severe punishments.

Donating to zoos and sanctuaries that take in seized exotic animals can help them thrive, and informing authorities about any wild animals in your area will ensure the safety of people and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.