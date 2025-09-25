Authorities shut down event space after discovering hazardous acts on site: 'Sealed until further notice'

Nigerian environmental officials recently shut down a venue for illegally burning waste, according to Nairametrics.

"Last night, the [Lagos Waste Management Authority] Enforcement Team apprehended two men burning refuse from Grace Garden Event Place at Bisola Durosinmi-Etti Drive, Lekki," said Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos commissioner for environment and water resources, in a post on social media platform X. "Grace Garden Event Place will be sealed until further notice. We remind residents and businesses: avoid illegal waste practices. Offenders will face prosecution under Lagos environmental laws."

Last night, the @Lawma_gov Enforcement Team apprehended two men burning refuse from Grace Garden Event Place at Bisola Durosinmi-Etti Drive, Lekki.



The offenders have been taken to @LAGESCOfficial Oshodi HQ for prosecution:

1.Dominic Uja (25, Benue)

2.Barry Macaulay (52, Côte… pic.twitter.com/JBG5V1RNnA — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) August 19, 2025

Burning waste poses severe health and environmental risks. When burned, plastic and treated wood can release dioxins into the atmosphere that can settle into soil and get into food supplies.

When ingested, dioxins pose threats to development and hormones, not to mention being a cause of cancer, according to the World Health Organization. One survey showed that 13% of Nigerian households burn garbage for cooking fuel.

Burning garbage also contributes to atmospheric pollution. Even in industrial incineration plants that attempt to generate energy from burning, emissions are very high.

This pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These in turn incur steep housing and agricultural costs.

Nigerian farmers have seen the damage caused by droughts firsthand. Meanwhile, coastal communities have faced lethal floods, with few resources to recuperate.

In the face of environmental threats disproportionately affecting the Global South, Nigeria has been making progress.

The country has recently banned the use of Styrofoam, is exploring geothermal energy to meet the needs of a faltering electrical grid, and is tackling improper cooking oil disposal. The state of Lagos has also increased fines for littering, threatening up to three months in jail for repeat offenders.

The two men responsible for the recent garbage-burning in Lagos were taken into custody for prosecution. Locals were happy to see environmental enforcement in action.

"Good job from the team, more of them to get off our roads," said one resident.

"Why can't people obey simple laws?" said another.

