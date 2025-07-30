Engineers discover near-limitless energy potential hiding right under our feet: 'It's time to tap into it'

Nigerian energy experts are eyeing heat deep underground as a cleaner power solution for the African nation. The news comes as governments on the continent search for answers to "energy poverty" and for alternatives to dirty fuels, according to Vanguard and the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

At issue is an oft-failing power grid plagued by aging infrastructure and outsourced electricity. Blackouts cost the country about $29 billion annually, according to Reuters.

Geothermal energy could be a solution that can power towns for decades, the newspaper reported.

"If Nigeria commits to exploring and developing its geothermal potential, we could not only provide clean, base-load power to underserved communities but also position ourselves as a regional leader in geothermal innovation — just like Kenya has done in East Africa. The heat is beneath us. It's time to tap into it," study lead author Nnamdi Francis Okeifufe said.

Geothermal plants work by drilling into the earth to reach underground water or vapor that is up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. The hot liquid or steam is piped topside to power a turbine, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Nigeria's electricity mostly comes from gas plants and hydropower. Pipeline vandalism, droughts, and fluctuating fuel costs are risks to those sources, according to Vanguard.

"More than 85 million Nigerians lack access to reliable electricity, and many rural communities remain off the national grid entirely," Okeifufe said.

Geothermal doesn't produce loads of heat-trapping air pollution, which also aligns with the government's cleaner-energy plans as part of the Paris Climate Agreement, an international pact to shift to planet-friendly energy sources.

For its part, geothermal is being developed as part of numerous enterprises. Massachusetts-based Quaise Energy intends to drill 12 miles into Earth to harness what experts called a "million-year energy source."

If scaled, the underground power could reduce the pollution burden from burning nonrenewable fuels. Their continued use is contributing to planet warming linked by NASA to increased risks for life-threatening extreme weather such as floods, heat waves, and droughts.

In Nigeria, experts are studying conditions in abandoned oil wells to gauge heat availability. Some of those holes could even be repurposed for the work. Limited geological information, high upfront costs, and weak infrastructure in rural regions are hurdles, Okeifufe told Vanguard.

But if successfully developed, abundant, cleaner power could be available throughout the nation thanks to deep heat reserves. A borehole of only a couple of inches in diameter can recover up to 92% of heat, according to experts researching the project. What's more, Okeifufe said in the report that geothermal could work in tandem with solar power.

"Geothermal energy is non-intermittent, making it the perfect complement to renewables like solar, which only generate during the day. Together, they can create a stable, resilient clean energy mix," he said.

