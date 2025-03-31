Experts raise red flag over widely used energy source powering major cities: 'Its expansion must be carefully balanced'

Plants producing high level of pollution may be defeating their own purpose.

Some countries are looking to ease the burden on their landfills by converting non-recyclable waste into energy. While this sounds like a fantastic plan, experts warn that it may be doing more harm than good.

What's happening?

Energy-from-waste (EfW) is a process that essentially takes garbage and converts it into fuel, electricity, or heat energy through various methods. Countries like Australia and China are using EfW to keep their already-packed landfills from overflowing.

However, new research shows that the pollution produced by EfW plants can top that of coal-burning power plants. While they may still be addressing the landfill problems of the countries that utilize them, EfW plants producing that level of pollution may be defeating their own purpose.

The study found that one of the main reasons for these heavy emissions is an increasing amount of plastic waste. Researchers suggest that circumventing the issue may require better waste classification and recycling programs.

"To ensure EfW remains a sustainable part of urbanization in major cities worldwide, its expansion must be carefully balanced with clean energy goals to prevent merely substituting one high-emission source for another," China's Deputy Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Professor Victor Chang, said, according to Tech Xplore.

Why is Energy-from-Waste important?

The amount of non-recyclable waste produced every single day is so great that it's difficult to comprehend — and it continues to grow.

In 2020, an estimated 2.13 billion metric tons of municipal solid waste was generated. That number is projected to reach nearly 3.8 billion by 2050.

Landfills are already packed and releasing planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. EfW plants offer the two-fold solution of reducing landfill waste and providing energy. They're clearly a work in progress, but continuing that work is critical for the protection of the planet.

What's being done about overpacked landfills?

This recent study shows that we're working to improve the efficiency and emission output of EfW plants. That's not the only approach being taken, either.

In New York City, a 15-year restoration project on a Staten Island landfill has found great success. The Fresh Kills landfill, which once contained decades worth of trash, was transformed into a 21-acre park.

In Bali, a new facility was opened that has reduced the amount of waste sent to dumps by up to 45%. These conservation efforts have not only helped protect the environment, but they also bring income to local communities and boost an ailing tourism industry.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.