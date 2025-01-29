State agency leader issues warning over everyday household item: 'Ensure the safe disposal'

A state agency leader in Nigeria recently sounded the alarm over the environmental, health, and economic risks linked to the improper disposal of used cooking oil.

What's happening?

Babatunde Ajayi, general manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, called out the dangers posed by improper management of used cooking oil during an address in December. According to P.M. News, improperly disposed oil can pollute waterways, harm aquatic life, and negatively impact human health.

"We are committed to implementing sustainable practices that minimize waste, promote oil recycling, and ensure the safe disposal of used cooking oil," Ajayi said, according to the news site. "Our ultimate goal is to foster a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for Lagos State."

Why is used cooking oil concerning?

When poured down the drain, used cooking oil accumulates in sewer pipes, causing blockages that are expensive for cities to clear, according to Liquid Recovery Solutions. These blockages interfere with water treatment, and the oil can damage equipment, resulting in costly repairs.

Beyond Oil states that one of the main concerns associated with the disposal of used cooking oil is the contamination of waterways and oceans. The organization says that when oil is poured down a drain, it can travel through a sewage system, making its way into these bodies of water. Because it does not break down easily in the environment, the oil can form thick layers on the water's surface, "suffocating aquatic life and disrupting the ecosystem."

But dumping used cooking oil in the ground is also problematic, according to Beck's Sanitation. Some environmental impacts of this disposal method include soil contamination, water pollution, threats to wildlife, and microbial imbalance.

Plus, used cooking oil contributes to the warming of our planet, per Beyond Oil. That's because sometimes the oil is sent to landfills, where it can release methane, a potent planet-heating gas. Meanwhile, improperly stored oil poses a fire hazard, as it ignites quickly and can attract pests that can damage property and spread disease.

What's being done about used cooking oil?

Ajayi detailed LASEPA's actions to tackle the issue, including focusing on proper collection, storage, and transportation of the oil. He added that the state has promoted recycling oil for use in biodiesel fuel and other sustainable products and highlighted its efforts to raise public awareness on the issue.

According to Beyond Oil, recycling and repurposing used cooking oil as a renewable fuel source not only reduces its accumulation in the environment but also slashes the amount of planet-warming pollution produced for transportation.

You can help out at home by reusing your cooking oil. One home cook on TikTok detailed how to clean the oil with cornstarch before using it again. Oil can be safely reused two or three times.

Meanwhile, some companies are putting used cooking oil to use in the form of sustainable packaging. For instance, frozen potato and fries company Lamb Weston has formulated bags made of 60% renewable feedstock from used cooking oil.

