Experts issue warning as extreme weather threatens key food source: 'Threatening the agricultural output that feeds much of the nation'

Amid rising temperatures and water shortages, food prices are skyrocketing in Nigeria. As farmers scramble, the country is grappling with yet another consequence of extreme weather, Devdiscourse reports.

What's happening?

Hotter temperatures and longer droughts have plagued northwestern Nigeria, resulting in a severe agricultural crisis.

"Long dry spells, extreme heat, and limited water resources are threatening the agricultural output that feeds much of the nation," Devdiscourse stated.

Northwestern Nigeria provides essential agricultural output for the nation, producing the majority of its food supply. As a result, the climate-induced agricultural crisis is affecting many people, with food prices rising across Nigeria, including as far south as Lagos.

Why is extreme weather in Nigeria important?

The agricultural crisis in Nigeria is a direct result of the overheating planet. As countries continue to rely on dirty energy, they emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere that trap heat and increase global temperatures. With a warmer climate comes more powerful and frequent droughts and storms, both of which threaten agricultural production and food security.

What's happening in Nigeria is not an isolated event. Extreme weather is impacting agricultural production and food security on a global scale. In Italy, for example, farmers are combating higher temperatures by swapping out staple crops for heat-resistant produce. Likewise, in Japan, extreme weather has caused the price of key food staples, such as rice, to increase significantly.

What's being done about the crisis in Nigeria?

The United Nations has urged Nigeria to adopt climate-smart agricultural strategies. These techniques include drip irrigation, which helps conserve water. Farmers, however, are struggling to implement these changes because of limited resources and poor government assistance, according to Devdiscourse.

As a consumer, there are ways you can mitigate the impact of extreme weather on grocery prices. By shopping locally and planning ahead, you can save money on groceries while reducing your environmental footprint.

