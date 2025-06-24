Community left reeling after tragic storm engulfs area and washes homes away: 'I beg the government to support us'

"I don't have a house to sleep in."

At least 110 people died and over 50 homes were destroyed after a devastating flood swept through Mokwa, a riverside town in central Nigeria.

What's happening?

A storm in May, which brought several hours of torrential rainfall, caused floodwaters to surge into residential neighborhoods, submerging entire districts and washing away homes with occupants still inside.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency said the areas of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa were hit hardest.

Mokwa's district head, Muhammad Shaba Aliyu, told the BBC it had been 60 years since the community experienced flooding on this scale.

"I beg the government to support us," he said.

A local fisherman whose house was destroyed added: "I don't have a house to sleep in. My house has already collapsed."

Why is flooding concerning?

This tragic storm is not an isolated incident. Flooding is a recurring issue in Nigeria, especially during the rainy season from April to October, but the intensity and impact of these floods have worsened in recent years.

Scientists widely agree that as global temperatures rise, storms are becoming more extreme, leading to heavier rainfall events and faster water accumulation.

What makes these events especially dangerous in regions like central Nigeria is the combination of changing weather patterns, limited urban infrastructure, and close proximity to rivers.

When you add unregulated building practices and minimal flood defenses to the mix, the result is a heartbreaking level of destruction and loss.

Extreme weather, made worse by human-caused global warming, is putting more families at risk of losing their homes, livelihoods, and lives. If patterns like these continue, more communities could face widespread displacement and increased exposure to disease and injury.

What's being done about it?

The Nigerian government launched search and rescue efforts, with security and emergency agencies working to help affected residents. But long-term solutions are perhaps more critical.

Increased investment in early warning systems, disaster relief infrastructure, and more resilient city planning can help mitigate the impacts of future floods.

Some groups are already sounding the alarm, drawing much-needed attention to the issue. At a late-April event in the Niger Delta region, organized by nonprofit Academic Associates PeaceWorks, experts warned that several Nigerian coastal communities could cease to exist by 2050 if environmental protections aren't made a priority.

On an individual level, the most important thing you can do is be informed about these critical climate issues and take action to reduce the pollution that fuels rising global temperatures.

