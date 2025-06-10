Officials move forward on steep new punishments for common crime: 'We won't drop the ball'

"The government has done its part; now residents must do theirs."

Places around the world are honing in on environmental consciousness, with Lagos, Nigeria, setting a new standard for limiting waste and imposing serious repercussions for littering.

According to an article by Punch Nigeria, the Lagos State government has imposed a strict fine of 250,000 Nigerian naira (about $160) or three months in prison for anyone found illegally dumping or littering. Plus, the consequences for repeat offenders will be even harsher.

Texas Disposal Systems says that littering is an increasingly modern problem, with manufacturers significantly ramping up production of products that commonly contribute to litter, such as single-use plastics, since the 1950s.

Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for the environment and water resources in Lagos State, commented on individuals who take environmental laws and regulations lightly. "We won't drop the ball," he said, per Punch Nigeria. "We would continue to ramp up our enforcement and sensitization."

By imposing bans on both littering and on the litter-generating products themselves, real change can come. Luckily, Lagos is also set to enforce its ban on single-use plastics by July 1.

Lagos' ban on single-use plastic is among other earth-conscious moves around the world. Recently, Quezon City in the Philippines banned single-use plastics across all city-owned facilities. Likewise, Himachal Pradesh, a state in India, has banned single-use plastic water bottles across schools and colleges.

On the bans and fines now being implemented, Wahab said, per Punch Nigeria: "The government has done its part; now residents must do theirs."

By enforcing real consequences for littering and creating waste, the hope is that cleaner public spaces, waterways, and, in turn, human life, will ensue.

To do your part in stopping the climate issues that stem from littering and single-use plastic, you can switch to plastic-free alternatives in common products, like bringing reusable bags to the grocery store or your own reusable food containers to restaurants instead of using disposable to-go boxes. You can also attend public cleanups, collecting litter before it has the chance to seriously harm or settle into the environment.

