Rancher shares before-and-after footage after releasing goats onto land overgrown with 'fire fuels': 'Those goats are machines'

"We can create a better chance for healthy trees and plants to withstand a wildfire."

Goats are all the rage in landscape management, and they can even help save lives by minimizing wildfire risks.

As TikToker Cowboy Max (@cowboymax) showed, the four-legged animals can do the best kind of damage — and quickly.

In a one-minute video, Max shared clips of an area that was full of brush, which he called "fire fuels," and invasive trees. All the plants appeared to be dead or dying.

It took 220 goats and some sheep just three hours to all but destroy the vegetation, excising what could become kindling in wildfire conditions. All without the use of gas-powered tools. (Hundreds of animals create their own pollution, of course, but if they aren't born specifically to do yard and brush work like this, they're certainly a more environmentally friendly alternative to hiring a landscaping crew.)

"BEFORE and AFTER on a current Fire Fuels Reduction and Invasive Tree Management project," Max wrote. "This area was dense with overgrowth of dead kochia and russian thistle. It also had an abundance of invasive Russian Olive resprouts. Goat Grazing for the win!!"

Perhaps the most important aspect of wildfire prevention is managing underbrush, small trees, and low branches before they become problems. With wildfires increasing in size and severity, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the safety of communities, firefighters, and natural resources is at risk.

"By increasing the spacing between trees and bushes and removing dead and fallen vegetation, we can create a better chance for healthy trees and plants to withstand a wildfire," the USDA states, noting that otherwise flora can help a fire spread into the canopy, which then allows it to move faster and with greater energy, making it harder to control.

If you live in an area susceptible to wildfire, you can reduce your risk by clearing landscaping and other accelerants, such as wood fencing, from the 5 feet closest to your home. You can also consult this checklist to put together a go-bag.

The last portion of the video was dedicated to the happy herd, which trotted along a fence line to waiting trailers after their work was done.

