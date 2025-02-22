Homeowner seeks advice on mysterious, potentially dangerous plant growing near foundation of home: 'How do I remove it?'

It can be difficult to tell if a plant needs to be removed or if it is adding to the ecosystem in your yard.

It can be difficult to tell if a plant needs to be removed or if it is adding to the ecosystem in your yard.

A Reddit user posting in the r/arborists subreddit had a question that many of us have asked at some point: "What is this plant?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The leafy green shrub took up residence in their yard, so they asked the people of Reddit, "Is it invasive? Will it [ruin] my foundation? (It's close to the house). How do I remove it if needed, and how to stop it from coming back?"

Multiple users identified the plant as buckthorn. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, buckthorn "out-competes native plants for nutrients, light, and moisture," "degrades wildlife habitat," and "serves as host to other pests," among other concerns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many in the r/arborists community were quick to offer advice alongside identification. One user shared herbicide advice for removal, warning about proper protective equipment use and encouraging the original poster to remove the plant before the green berries in the photo ripen.

Beyond the challenges of working with herbicides, which are best to avoid whenever possible, other users noted the importance of complying with local regulations for removing the invasive species.

"Here in Minnesota you are legally required to burn buckthorn on-[site]," one Redditor said. "You cannot [under] any circumstances send it to a yard waste disposal site."

Invasive plant species cause more than a hassle for homeowners. They also threaten ecosystems because they compete with other native plants for resources. The U.S. Forest Service reported, "Invasive species have contributed to the decline of 42% of U.S. endangered and threatened species."

After removing an invasive plant, homeowners can benefit by landscaping with native plants. Native plants have existed in their region for long spans of time and have adapted alongside other life. One huge benefit is that native plants have adapted for local pollinators, helping to protect the region's wildlife and food supply.

As a homeowner, native plants are adapted to live in your environment. That means you'll save time on maintenance, use less fertilizer and water, and use fewer pesticides. That adds up to savings for you and the environment.

If you're interested in a more eco-friendly, low-maintenance landscaping option than traditional grass but you're not sure if you're ready for a yard of native plants, consider options like clover or buffalo grass to rewild your yard and make it require less water.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.