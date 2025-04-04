Crews launch coordinated crackdown on invasive species after damage reaches critical level: 'This will complete large-scale ... control'

"Project partners hope that residents will be inspired to apply similar techniques on their property."

A multiyear lake restoration project in Deep Lake, Minnesota, is entering its third year, according to a report by North Oaks News, bringing the community closer to a healthier and more resilient local ecosystem.

The project's partners are celebrating the latest efforts to remove invasive species, like buckthorn, and restore the shoreline with native plant life. In doing so, they will improve water quality, foster biodiversity, and create a more sustainable environment for everyone.

The project, spearheaded by the North Oaks Homeowners' Association (NOHOA), is expanding to additional segments around the lake this year in order to "complete large-scale buckthorn control," the report noted.

"Emergent stands of native plants will also be added in key areas," the outlet continued. "These plants' additions in shallow water will improve aquatic habitat for insects, fish, birds, mammals, and more."

Invasive plants like buckthorn spread aggressively and choke out native species. This has a ripple effect across the ecosystem, making it difficult for local plants and animals to thrive. Buckthorn forms dense thickets that block sunlight and change the soil composition; meanwhile, it also produces berries that wildlife eat, contributing to its spread.

For homeowners, invasive species like buckthorn are a major headache to remove. Buckthorn requires a lot of time and effort to eradicate, as it will easily regrow if it's not removed properly. That's why conservationists recommend planting native species instead. These plants require less water, maintenance, and resources, and they support pollinators, which are essential for our food supply.

Rewilding your yard with native plants like buffalo grass and clover can save you time and money while also supporting a healthier ecosystem. Eco-friendly landscaping options like xeriscaping offer similar benefits, such as lower water bills and reduced maintenance.

"Project partners hope that residents will be inspired to apply similar techniques on their property," the report concludes. "Expanding invasive species control efforts and adding native plants in nearby areas will reduce long-term maintenance needs for the project and support the natural environment in North Oaks."

