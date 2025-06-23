Intense video captures tourist's close call with charging wild animal: 'This jerk had to stand in its way'

"He looks and runs exactly like I knew he would."

National parks exist partly so visitors can experience nature in an immersive way, and a video recently captured at Glacier National Park in Montana serves as an object lesson on how not to treat wildlife and fellow humans while communing with the elements.

The clip in question was shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), an account most politely described as documenting less-than-clever tourist behavior in national parks across the globe.

"We were stepping off of the bridge unaware until someone shouted that a deer was trying to cross," the video's submitter explained. "We stepped aside while this jerk had to stand in its way so he could get the perfect shot. The joke's on him, I got the shot and the deer."

In the video, a large buck stood on the far side of a footbridge. Parkgoers had vacated the bridge, presumably to accommodate the animal — but one guy in a beanie stayed a few feet away to film the deer, blocking the creature's path as well as the view for more considerate visitors.

After a few seconds, the deer charged, and the man in the hat turned and began to run, giggling.

"He looks and runs exactly like I knew he would," one commenter remarked, sharing a sentiment echoed repeatedly in the comments. Other users insisted the guy's hat was a red flag.

"The hat is a dead giveaway. He runs like he should have been chased more in his lifetime, and the deer knew it," another observed wryly.

"He's trespassing on that Deer Bridge. 'No. I have the right of way. Get out of my way and off of my bridge.' He's lucky he didn't get rammed or tossed," a third said.

In the United States, the National Park Service faces uncertainty, staff shortages, and sweeping cuts, NPR recently reported — which is one reason among many to be mindful and vacation responsibly, particularly when visiting a national park.

Despoiling the grounds and facilities, harassing wildlife, and engaging in unsafe behavior are always detrimental to these crucial national resources. Under any circumstances, inconsiderate visitors pose graver risks to wildlife, other parkgoers, and themselves.

"I was hoping the deer threw him off the bridge," someone else confessed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.