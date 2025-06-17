Tourist faces hefty fine for shocking act on cliff's edge at national park: 'A deafening bang was heard'

"What possesses someone to want to do that?"

In a video that caught attention online, a tourist in Spain can be seen throwing a rock over the edge of a cliff in a popular national park.

The risky act, filmed on the Cares Trail at Picos de Europa National Park, roused the ire of many people across social media.

In a Daily Mail video reposted to the Instagram page TouronsOfNationalParks (@touronsofnationalparks), someone tosses a large rock over a cliff's edge.

According to the caption, "Seconds after the large stone was tossed, a deafening bang was heard as it hit the ground several meters below." The video shows the tourist laughing over the results.

But the deed may have hefty consequences. The post's author wrote, "A tourist is facing an eye-watering €200,000 fine for throwing a massive rock down a gorge in a popular national park."

It wasn't long until the video caught the attention of the Spanish Civil Guard, which is investigating the incident.

Throwing rocks over the edge of any cliff is problematic, especially in popular destinations.

Had someone been hiking below, the rock could have injured them — or worse. The same goes for animals.

Removing rocks from their original location could also interfere with animal and plant habitats.

As reported by Advnture and shared by Yahoo, a spokesperson for the Spanish Civil Guard said, "Keep that in mind when visiting a national park [that] these are specially protected areas due to their high environmental value."

Another way to put it? Disturbing natural wonders makes it difficult to maintain their value and beauty for humans, animals, and plants.

Incidents worldwide have received similar negative attention, from feeding wild animals in South Dakota to ignoring warning signs at Yellowstone.

In this instance, commenters were quick to point out the dangers and wonder why anyone would take these risks.

"What possesses someone to want to do that?" asked one user.

Another replied, "Unless people are fined around the world for intentionally damaging these parks … bothering the animals or putting other people in danger, it will continue."

A third user chimed in to say, "We should institute similar hefty fines here in the states," bringing to mind many similar violations stateside.

Following rules and signs is crucial to keep natural parks safe for all. You should also keep the principles of "Leave No Trace" in mind — including leaving rocks where they are.

