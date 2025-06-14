Onlooker catches tourist red-handed in midst of shocking act in beloved nature area: 'This is disgusting'

A parkgoer caught a tourist red-handed polluting a river with their camper's wastewater tank and had some strong words while confronting them.

On the Tourons of National Parks Instagram page (touron being a portmanteau of "tourist" and "moron"), a video was shared of the confrontation at Willow Creek near Big Sur, California. The tourist was using a hose to empty their waste tank into a river, which the parkgoer was not having, alerting them to the fact that they had their license plate number and would be calling the sheriff.

(WARNING: Video contains strong language.)

The original poster also questioned the camper company that apparently rented the vehicle to the tourist, asking, "Do they give any of these people instructions about anything? Maybe a driving test?"

They added, "All I know about them is to keep as far away from them as I can."

Dumping wastewater into waterways like rivers, lakes, and oceans is illegal in many places and absolutely harmful to people, wildlife, and the ecosystem. Raw sewage can contribute to algae blooms, spread bacteria and viruses, and add harmful chemicals to the water supply and surrounding soil, making proper disposal essential.

Respecting campsites, national parks, and nature in general takes a group effort from all of us, requiring people to follow basic guidelines like the "leave no trace" principles outlined by the National Park Service. When people do things like dump trash on trails, wander into protected or dangerous areas, or feed and harass wildlife, it ruins the experience for everyone else and, of course, hurts the environment.

In the comments, others were supportive of the OP catching the unsanitary tourist.

"Thank you for catching him in the act and videoing!! I hope he is fined and banned from all National Parks!!" one person wrote.

Another added, "Good job reporting them!"

"Omg this is disgusting. Why are people like this?" another wondered.

