Video shows elk issue intimidating warning to ‘tourons’ in national park: ‘Don’t you hit this vehicle’

If you annoy an elk while out and about, it will probably let you know about it.

Male elk can weigh up to 700 pounds, and if one charges at you, there’s a serious chance it will inflict some damage.

Even if you’re behind the wheel of a car, that won’t stop an elk from letting you know its feelings, as one group in Estes Park in Colorado found out.

In a video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram account, a passenger was filming a large male elk as it slowly approached the vehicle.

After someone made a clicking sound to get the elk’s attention, the animal certainly gave them its full focus. Suddenly, the elk broke out into a charge, aiming for the hood of the car.

“No, don’t you hit this vehicle,” the driver warned the oncoming elk.

“Back up, Jack!” another passenger advised hastily.

Estes Park’s website calls for visitors to the area of natural beauty to respect the local wildlife.

There are around 3,000 elk in Estes Park, so it’s not uncommon to find one in your path. However, while they are stunning to look at, elk can be aggressive, especially in fall and spring during the mating and calving seasons.

Irritating a bull elk will more often than not lead to it breaking into a charge, so for your safety and the safety of the animal, stay quiet and keep your distance.

“Idiots! They don’t respect wildlife or the park,” said one Instagrammer in the video’s comments section.

“Idiots. Pure and simple idiots,” another said.

Fortunately, no humans or animals were harmed in the video. Even the car got away unscathed.

However, it serves as a reminder of what could happen if you don’t treat wild animals with care and respect. Maybe next time Jack won’t be so lucky.

