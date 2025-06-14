Daredevil stunt almost turns tragic on top of national park canyon: 'Must have a death wish'

"He laughed as he almost fell to his death."

Climbing to the top of a canyon can certainly give you a much-needed rush of adrenaline that can make the entire trek worth the effort. However, for some thrill seekers, just getting a good view is not always enough.

This was documented in a post shared by Instagram user Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) that featured a couple of visitors to one of Iran's many national parks.

The short video shows the daredevils who tempted fate by performing death-defying stunts on canyon outcrops. One attempted to balance themselves upside down on a narrow ledge, and the other performed a backflip and a handstand in a similar spot.

Though one of the visitors nearly slipped and fell to their death, they gathered themselves, laughed off the near miss, and tried again. "This is in Iran and his friends are very scared after he lost his balance and are saying come this way and stop," the post states.

While national park rules differ, the sites often feature designated trails and boardwalks for visitor safety. Ignoring these can lead to falls, especially in areas with uneven terrain or near canyons, like the ones seen in the post. Not only can this lead to accidental deaths, but it can endanger park staff and rescue teams as well.

Ignoring national park guidelines can also put nearby wildlife in danger. Disregarding rules about wildlife can lead to attacks and injuries. This is dangerous for humans, and the animals involved can be euthanized, even if they were provoked.

In the comments, most users were not amused with the brazen stunts.

"Must have a death wish," one wrote.

"Gotta love the guy in the red shirt. He laughed as he almost fell to his death," another noted. "Man, that's hilarious, dude."

A third person shared an anecdote: "A few days after I hiked Pico do Arieiro in Madera, a guy died after crossing a barrier for a photo. I still don't think dying for the gram is worth it, but what do I know?"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.