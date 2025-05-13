Disturbing video of man abusing sacred animal prompts police crackdown: 'This is a serious problem'

This troubling trend highlights how tourism can sometimes harm the natural environments and cultural treasures we visit.

A disturbing video of a tourist kicking and slapping a sacred deer in Japan's Nara Park has gone viral, prompting local authorities to boost police patrols to protect the beloved animals, reported MyNews.

The footage shows an unidentified man in a white T-shirt hitting one of Nara's sacred deer twice while walking through the park.

This incident has become a symbol of increasingly problematic encounters between visitors and the park's deer population.

"This is a serious problem and we get reports of deer being slapped or kicked virtually every day," said Yumiko O'Donnell, an official at the Nara prefectural government's tourism bureau.

The ancient city of Nara is home to about 1,400 deer living within the 502-hectare park, which includes popular attractions like Todaiji Temple.

These animals aren't just park attractions — they hold deep cultural significance dating back to 768 when, according to legend, one of the four gods of the Katsugatisha Shrine arrived in the city on a white deer.

Because of their historical and cultural importance, the deer are designated as national natural monuments, making it illegal to harm them in any way.

This troubling trend highlights how tourism can sometimes harm the natural environments and cultural treasures we visit. Since Japan reopened to international travelers after the pandemic, officials have noticed more incidents of animal abuse, littering, and risky behavior.

When you travel, you can help protect special places like Nara Park by learning about local customs and wildlife before your trip. Respecting wildlife means observing from a distance, never feeding unauthorized food, and never touching or harassing animals.

Your responsible choices create a more positive experience for everyone — the animals, local communities, and future visitors who deserve to enjoy these natural and cultural treasures. By treating sacred spaces and their inhabitants with care, you help preserve them for generations to come.

