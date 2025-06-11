Onlooker shares frustrating video of tourists ignoring national park warnings: 'Never ceases to amaze me'

"We need to normalize confronting and humiliating people who do this."

In another addition to the TouronsOfYellowstone (@toursonsofyellowstone) Instagram page, tourists forgo professional warnings and their safety to go off the beaten path. This time, a candid video caught two people using the actual Midway Geyser Basin for their walk instead of the boardwalk.

The Midway Geyser Basin consists of two of Yellowstone Park's largest hydrothermal features — Excelsior Geyser and Grand Prismatic Spring. While the exact age is unknown, researchers estimate geyser sites have taken thousands of years to form, per the U.S. Geological Survey.

However, it won't take long to damage one or get hurt, which makes seeing two people casually walking across it all the more painful.

"We need to normalize confronting and humiliating people who do this," said one commenter.

The beautiful formation is delicate, breakable, and potentially deadly, hence the need for the boardwalk. According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone's hot springs have caused more death and injury than any other natural feature in the park.

A previous visitor remarked, "Was there in 2016 when a young man went through the crust and boiled to death."

Designated trails also protect vegetation and prevent soil erosion. Therefore, not staying on paths threatens wildlife habitats, especially if visitors spread invasive species that can overrun native animals and plants.

The scene at the Midway Geyser Basin is just one example of reckless behavior in these national parks. A large sign saying "KEEP OFF THE ARCH" didn't stop a woman from getting a selfie on top of the protected landmark in Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

Sadly, visitors have shown as much disrespect to animals. Getting too close to bison — a huge animal that can run up to 30 miles per hour — may result in deep puncture wounds from goring with its horns as well as blunt trauma from head butts and shoving, per Science Direct's "Journal of Wilderness Medicine." If these animals hurt a human in response to provocation or feeling threatened, the animal usually suffers punishment by euthanasia.

Thanks to the recent cuts to the National Park Service, visitors will face reduced staff and services. Therefore, being cooperative in protecting the park is more essential than ever.

Luckily, supporting eco-friendly travel can reduce the negative effects of tourism in natural environments. Adhering to signs, picking up your trash, reviewing park websites ahead of time, and checking for sustainable accommodations all help keep the planet cooler and cleaner while you have fun.

One Instagrammer wrote, "The entitlement of people never ceases to amaze me."

Another user added, "Arrest and fine them big time."

