Hiker's bold actions stave off charging grizzly bear in Glacier National Park: 'There's a fine line between bravery and stupidity'

A viral video of a hiker's encounter with a grizzly bear at Glacier National Park showed a few of the key do's and don'ts of interacting with one.

While people in the YouTube comments section of the video from Brandy Nguyen (@brandynguyen3377) were quick to pile on, it's worth pointing out that the hiker did a few things right.

Unofficial Networks broke it down while helpfully referencing the National Park Service rules for hiking in bear country.

Let's start with the positives. The video begins with a bear casually approaching. The bear doesn't appear agitated or defensive. The hiker making regular noise is a positive, as the National Park Service notes that "bears usually move out of the way if they hear people approaching." It also encourages visitors to "do your best never to surprise a bear."

The group and the hiker back away slowly, following the National Park Service's advice not to run away. It doesn't seem feasible for the group to get out of the bear's path. The fact that the group and the hiker came prepared with bear spray is also commendable.

Now, the negatives. The video shows multiple instances of the hiker turning their back on the bear. That's unwise and conflicts with the guidance to back away slowly or hold your ground, as Unofficial Networks pointed out. On the other extreme is the hiker shockingly approaching the bear to order it around.

The hiker compounds that error by turning their back and laughing triumphantly as the bear goes up a hill. Realistically, all that has changed is that the bear is higher up. An off-screen voice says: "Watch him. … He's still coming, buddy. Back up. He's trying to get high ground maybe." The video ends before we see the bear's next move.

Knowing the rules and learning how to handle encounters with wildlife are major parts of having a responsible vacation. Unfortunately, there are far too many instances of humans not showing proper fear of wildlife, taking too-close photos, and feeding animals that can lead to tragic results such as euthanasia.

YouTube commenters weren't very impressed with the hiker, although some begrudgingly gave them credit.

One wrote: "Guy victoriously laughs at Bear. Bear starts flanking them."

"There's a fine line between bravery and stupidity," another user said diplomatically. "Whichever one this was, I can appreciate it."

