City street shut down as elk wanders through storefronts: 'This is the most Estes thing'

If you ever find yourself close to an elk, it's important to act responsibly.

An encounter between a wild elk and shoppers in a Colorado town is more than a surreal vacation story — it is a clear sign of rising interactions between people and wildlife.

What's happening?

A lost elk was captured on video checking out the offers at a store in Estes Park, Colorado.

A viral TikTok shared by mr.aevum (@mr.aevum) shows the female elk gathering a curious crowd as it stands among racks of clothing.

The confused elk eventually left the store without incident, plopping down in a bush on the sidewalk for a quick rest before passing by diners at a restaurant on its way out of the busy shopping center.

"This is the most Estes thing, OMG," one viewer commented in response to the TikTok.

Estes Park, adjacent to Rocky Mountain National Park, is known for its large elk population, with around 3,000 elk roaming the area. But sometimes, those elk can get a little lost, ending up in some unexpected places.

Why is this close encounter concerning?

Though it may seem humorous to see an elk causing chaos, the animal's presence in the bustling shopping district is a possible sign of wildlife displacement.

Displacement due to land development and habitat destruction can force animals into dangerous areas — including a busy shopping center.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, habitat loss — partially driven by pollution-driven climate shifts — is the leading threat to wildlife in the United States.

Unpredictable temperatures, shifting seasons, and extreme weather events are also altering food sources and safe habitats, often pushing animals closer to human environments in search of resources.

In the TikTok, observers can be seen within mere feet of the animal, which is too close for the elk's comfort. Though this particular elk didn't harm any observers, the incident highlights how people can create dangerous situations when interacting with wildlife.

There have been multiple cases of tourists getting too comfortable with wildlife, which can be dangerous for both the animals and visitors.

Frequent close encounters with humans can cause elk — or any wild animal — to become too accustomed to people. This can make them more likely to seek food or shelter near people, increasing the risk of vehicle collisions, dangerous interactions, or even the animal being euthanized for public safety.

What is the right way to observe an elk?

If you ever find yourself close to an elk, it's important to act responsibly. The National Park Service has recommended staying at least 30 meters (100 feet) — or about two bus lengths — from all elk.

Estes Park officials noted that it's important to remain alert to the animal's behavior, and that if the elk "appears startled or notices you, you are too close."

In the aftermath of a 2021 close encounter with an elk, Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager Chase Rylands shared a simple safety tip with local news station Fox 31 called the "rule of thumb."

The tip involves holding out your arm and giving a "thumbs-up" sign with your hand. If your thumb fully covers the elk, you're likely a safe distance away. If not, take a few steps until it does.

Experts also caution against approaching or attempting to touch wildlife. Never feed wildlife, no matter how accustomed they seem to human interaction.

