Video captures tourists pressing their luck with massive wild animal at Yellowstone National Park: 'You are not safe behind a little fence'

One would think that by now, most people are aware they should stay away from large, wild animals in national parks, but as one Instagram user has shown, that's still not the case.

Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared a video of Yellowstone National Park tourists lined up on a wooden walkway right in front of a bison. There was a photo of a similar situation, too.

"Do people think Yellowstone is a ZOO!? You are NOT safe behind a little fence & that bison probably hates you! Back away from the bison! Move along people!" they wrote.

Other users were torn between being appalled at the tourists' behavior and expecting nothing less.

"Tourists do think Yellowstone is a zoo. They ask where the animals go at night, where do they turn on the Old Faithful geyser. It's ridiculous," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Should have to complete a 10 question multiple choice quiz before entering."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These Instagrammers aren't wrong, as human-wildlife encounters such as this one can result in a lot of damage. A small wooden fence isn't any protection from a massive animal that can gore someone or break bones — even if tourists don't provoke it into a reaction.

Getting too close to any wild animal is dangerous. In fact, the National Park Service's Yellowstone website recommends that tourists stay safely in their cars to view wildlife, or at least 100 yards away from cougars, bears, and wolves, and 25 yards away from bison and elk.

Encounters such as this one don't only harm humans, either. When tourists invade wild animals' spaces and get injured, wildlife officials often euthanize the creatures. Keeping in mind that it isn't only your safety at risk but the animal's safety, too, will reduce harm all around.

Perhaps national parks should return to warning tourists. As one user stated, "I loved the yellow pamphlet they used to hand out to every vehicle with a clear depiction of a tourist being thrown in the air by a bison." Clearly, the reading material made an impression.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



