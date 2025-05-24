Tourists spark outrage after surrounding wild elk in crowded parking lot: 'They've turned [the] park into a petting zoo'

"I can't believe I tried chasing one as a kid."

A recent video from Estes Park, Colorado, has stirred frustration online — and it's not because of the elk featured in the clip, but because of the people surrounding it.

In a TikTok video by Estes Park Concierge (@estesparkconcierge), a group of tourists crowds a large wild elk in a busy parking lot, with some approaching just feet away as it calmly walks between parked cars.

"Definition of a 'Touron:' a tourist acting like a moron," the caption of the video said. In the video, the elk gives a warning cry to a group of tourists nearby, and one person even takes a video close to the animal.

Elk may appear docile, but they are powerful animals that can charge when threatened. What's worse, when wildlife injure humans — even in response to being provoked — they are often euthanized as a precaution.

The video has since gone viral, igniting a conversation about irresponsible wildlife tourism. Estes Park, adjacent to Rocky Mountain National Park, is known for its elk herds, especially during the fall rutting season. However, as more visitors seek up-close encounters, animal safety and public safety are increasingly at risk.

The National Park Service and local rangers routinely urge tourists to maintain a distance of at least 75 feet from elk, yet incidents like this keep happening.

Human interference also disrupts elk behavior, from migration to mating, and reinforces dangerous habituation — when animals lose their natural fear of humans.

"They've turned Estes park into a petting zoo," one angry user commented on the video.

"I can't believe I tried chasing one as a kid. Good grief," another said.

Whether it's for a selfie or a closer look, interactions like these pose real threats — not just to people, but to the very wildlife many travel to admire. Respectful distance isn't just a rule, it's a responsibility.

