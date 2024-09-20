Photographer shares frustrating video after tourists get dangerously close to wild animals: 'I wouldn't have the patience'

"If you do anything to alter an elk's behavior, you're too close."

A Colorado-based wildlife photographer recently shared a video on Instagram highlighting the frustrating behavior of parkgoers around a herd of wild elk.

The video, filmed at Bond Park in Estes Park, Colorado, shows a herd of more than 20 elk lying and grazing in a small grassy area.

Like many outdoor spaces on a sunny day, the park is bustling with visitors of all ages. But instead of those park visitors giving the herd space, many get within mere feet of the animals to snap a picture — or just to sit in startlingly close proximity.

The photographer who took the video — who posts under the name Good Bull Outdoors — is local to the area and known for documenting elk in the wild. He calls the people in the video "tourists," though it's unclear if all are visitors to the area.

"Bond Park elk and tourists aren't a great combination," he wrote in the caption. "Fortunately, the elk are too hot and tired to play tourist toss."

At one point, park patrol tells many visitors to step back, though some people get too close to the elk again after the guard's back is turned. In a follow-up video, the photographer documents how park officials eventually put up yellow tape to prevent people from approaching the elk.

"I wouldn't have the patience to be a public service officer up there," one viewer commented. "When [the officer] tells cellphone man to step back, he's got to get one last shot in when the safety officer turns his back on him."

"They are wild animals," another commenter wrote. "The folks who want to be that close to them have zero — or very little, at best — knowledge of the animal as a whole."

Though no park visitors were harmed in the video, the clip highlights how people can create dangerous situations when interacting with wildlife. There have been multiple instances of tourists getting too comfortable with wildlife, which can be dangerous for both the animals and visitors.

The video also displays the displacement of wildlife by land development, leading to animals gathering in dangerous places like a bustling public park. The National Wildlife Federation names habitat loss as the number one threat to wildlife in the United States.

According to the National Park Service, elk can become aggressive when feeling threatened, which can happen when people or other animals get too close. That's especially common around this time of year, which is the start of mating season for elk.

Even if an elk appears calm, it can be dangerous to approach it. A bull elk can reach up to 700 pounds with huge antlers, making it especially powerful when kicking or charging.

The NPS recommends that people stay at least 100 feet — or about two bus lengths — from all elk.

In reaction to similar bad behavior in 2021, Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager Chase Rylands told local news station Fox31 that those near an elk should use the "rule of thumb." The tip involves making a "thumbs-up" sign with your hand. If your thumb covers the entire elk, you're likely a safe distance away. If not, take a few steps back.

"If you do anything to alter an elk's behavior, you're too close," Rylands told the station.

