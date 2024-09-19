Bystander stunned after witnessing tourists surround wild elk herd at national park: 'Leave them alone'

"This has to stop — people must respect these magnificent animals."

National parks were created in part to preserve habitat and wildlife, but people's eagerness to observe wild animals is putting them at risk, as was recently demonstrated by a post on Instagram showing people crowding a herd of wild elk.

The video, shared to the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram page, showed people surrounding the elk who had retreated into water to get away.

The video also showed people entering the water to get closer to the elk, and in the background, you could also see several people approaching on paddleboards.

The video was taken in Estes Park, Colorado, during the elk rut. The elk rut takes place every fall during the mating season and from a safe distance, people can watch the male elk (bulls) attracting, herding, and fighting for their mates, as noted by a Visit Estes Park blog page.

While this can be a sight to behold, it is one that should be viewed from a distance because these animals are wild and unpredictable, especially during mating season. The park website advises keeping at least 75 feet between you and the elk, which is about the length of two school buses, per the blog.

Unfortunately, The Cool Down has reported many instances of people getting too close to wildlife in national parks, including getting on the wrong side of a bison in Yellowstone National Park and getting far too close to bears in Glacier National Park. Tourists have even been caught flying drones illegally in the parks, which is a banned practice with few exceptions due in part to the harm it can have on wildlife, according to the National Park Service.

Following park rules is important for the safety of people and the animals. Causing unnecessary stress to the animals can negatively impact their behavior, as Colorado State University explains, causing them to flee, change how they feed, or even abandon their young. Sticking to marked trails and keeping your distance can ensure that people can safely view the wildlife while keeping animals and humans safe.

The post received around 3,000 likes and a lot of comments from outraged people.

"Leave them alone!" wrote one commenter.

Another person wrote, "This has to stop — people must respect these magnificent animals."

