Report reveals disturbing trend among global wildlife populations: 'I was shocked'

While wildlife sightings are almost always awe-inspiring, they may soon become downright novel. According to a new scientific assessment, wildlife populations worldwide have dropped by an average of 73% since 1970, The Guardian reports.

What's happening?

Data from the biennial Living Planet report by the World Wildlife Fund and Zoological Society of London has detailed the decline, with the steepest average drops of 95% recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean, the publication details.

These regions were followed by Africa at 76%, Asia and the Pacific at 60%, and Europe and North America with comparatively lower falls of 35% and 39%.

To get these numbers, scientists studied over 30,000 population trends from 5,495 mammal, bird, fish, amphibian, and reptile species globally. While this report has become one of the leading indicators of the state of wildlife populations across the globe, it has also garnered criticism for potentially overestimating wildlife declines.

However, even though some critics question the mathematical soundness of the index's approach, they acknowledge that other indicators, including the IUCN's Red List, show similar trends.

Why is this decline important?

Species and their ecosystems are inextricably entwined. The loss of even one species can create a devastating cascade of disasters. Multiply that by the loss or decline of thousands of species, and the effect on the planet and all that live on it would be huge.

Species loss is mainly the result of human activity. The Guardian reports that changes in land use were the biggest cause of decreases in biodiversity. Agriculture has decimated rainforests, and highways and other developments have created massive habitat fragmentation.

As these and other activities and the effects of rising global temperatures grow, scientists warn that species loss could quicken.

"Globally, we are reaching points of no return and irreversibly affecting the planet's life-support systems," Susana Muhamad, COP16 president and Colombia's environment minister, told The Guardian. "We are seeing the effects of deforestation and the transformation of natural ecosystems, intensive land use and climate change."

She cited events such as the mass bleaching of coral reefs, deforestation, the melting of ice caps, and changes to our vital water systems, saying, "We must listen to science and take action to avoid collapse."

Mike Barrett, director of science and conservation at WWF-UK, said: "I have been involved in writing these reports for 10 years and, in writing this one, it was difficult. I was shocked."

What's being done about species loss?

Conservationists and scientists are working to save species from extinction by taking actions to protect their habitats, lobbying for stronger legal protections, and breeding near-extinct species in captivity.

However, individuals must also play a part. Taking action to slow the overheating of our planet and stop habitat destruction are things anyone can do. Voting for candidates who will take climate action and talking to friends and family about these issues are great places to start.

On a smaller level, buying products and eating foods that don't rely on deforestation or changing the way you get around to reduce the demand for bigger highways are also changes you can make in your daily life.

