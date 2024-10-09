Video shows national park tourists getting too close for comfort to elk for photo opportunity: 'I don't understand'

Would you want random strangers to use you as a prominent prop in their photo? What about hamming it up after you showed your displeasure? Definitely not.

That's why we really can't be sure why tourists continue to think that wild elk want to be a part of their shenanigans.

Instagrammer Aaron C (@aaron_wco) captured video of visitors testing the patience of a nearby elk, and TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shared the footage. The caption places the incident in Estes Park, a base camp of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

In the video, tourists pose for a picture on a bench mere feet away from the wild elk. The elk quickly notices, perks up, and approaches closer. The photographer notices and wisely, if belatedly, tells them it's time to go.

But one of the tourists is unsatisfied, even after declaring, "That's so cool." He sheepishly says "hi" to the elk as he lingers. The elk is unamused and menacingly feigns a charge with its antlers, causing the visitor to back off with his hands in surrender.

Frustratingly, another tourist still hasn't gotten the message. Right before the video ends, they observe the elk at close range before retreating a little after it makes another move.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The post's caption includes Estes Park's rules. It's important to give elk space all year round, but rutting (i.e., mating) season can be a particularly dangerous time. For one, visitors should keep at least 75 feet away from the elk. The rules also state, "If the elk notice you, you're too close!"

Clearly, these tourists didn't get the message. That nearly came with painful results.

It certainly isn't always the case for human-wildlife interactions. Especially during mating season, it is important to remember the "wild" in wild animals and let the animals be. The rules don't only protect you. Animals could be put down for incidents that might not even be their fault. Abiding by the rules is a key part of vacationing responsibly.

Commenters on Instagram were unamused and befuddled by the tourists' actions.

"I don't understand how you look at an 800 pound animal with a head full of weapons, and not give them space," one wrote in.

A frustrated commenter said they were "so sick of people coming to our community, harassing the wildlife and actually laughing about it."

One Instagrammer asked a simple question: "When do people start showing some respect for wildlife?"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.