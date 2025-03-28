Wildlife expert shares distressing video after approaching crowd of animals in forest: 'Nature is forced to digest'

Indian Masterminds recently reported on a video showing the heartbreaking consequences of plastic pollution in nature. The video shows cows and deer feeding on roadside trash in a forest. The animals rummage through the piles of plastic and rotten waste, completely oblivious to their dangers.

What's happening?

Retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda of Tamil Nadu shared the clip on social media, hoping to shine a light on the devastation of plastic pollution in forests.

Only we humans make waste that nature is forced to digest…. pic.twitter.com/xfOOqvwHOE — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 25, 2025

The video begins with several deer and cattle foraging through a pile of plastic trash. Unaware a human is approaching them, they contentedly munch and crunch on the waste. If it weren't for the pile of garbage strewn across the forest floor, the scene would be serene and captivating.

The fact is, the animals weren't munching on nature's snacks. They were eating hazardous materials discarded by irresponsible humans. Nanda stated, "Only we humans make waste that nature is forced to digest," pointing out that human negligence was responsible for putting wildlife at risk.

Why is this important?

The video sparked outrage since it followed a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu. According to Thanthi TV, a deer died near the Vandalur Reserve Forest after consuming plastic waste. However, whether the death and Nanda's video are connected is unknown.

Humans produce roughly 400 million metric tons of plastic waste each year. Unfortunately, only 9% is recycled, while the rest finds its way into landfills or the environment, where it takes more than 400 years to degrade.

Many assume garbage always makes its way to landfills. Yet, much of it ends up along roads, forests, and even oceans. But it's even worse than that. Microplastics are disintegrated particles left behind in the soil and water. These particles contaminate ecosystems and may impact human health.

What's being done to combat plastic waste?

The viral video encouraged many users to call for stricter regulations in forest zones. However, it takes more than a few angry people online to get things done. Fortunately, many policy changes are being made, such as Canada's waste-to-energy plant and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution.

On a personal level, consider using eco-friendly lunch bags instead of plastic or paper. Avoid single-use plastics, use reusable containers for food storage, and recycle properly.

