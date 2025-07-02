Escaped Zebra causes chaos after making unexpected leap into traffic — here's how authorities were able to track him down

"Clearly a lot of people want an exotic pet, but there are many reasons those wild animals are bad to have in your home."

An escaped pet made headlines recently in Tennessee — but it wasn't a cat or a dog.

Ed the zebra was missing for several days, until he was finally captured and returned to his owner, World Animal News reported.

What happened?

Ed the zebra had just been relocated to his new home in Christiana, Tennessee, when he managed to escape. He was on the run for several days, making appearances in many neighborhoods and even ending up on the highway, where he ran across several lanes of traffic.

Finally, Ed was found in a subdivision near the interstate. Considering the major risks associated with recapturing a wild animal in a populated area, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office worked alongside the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to coordinate his rescue.

Ultimately, they were able to airlift him to a nearby animal trailer and return him safely to his owner.

Ed's escapades went viral — and the videos and photos of him sparked debate on the internet about the pros and cons of exotic pet ownership.

Why was Ed's story so controversial?

As World Animal News explained, exotic animals have particular needs that often go unmet in traditional domestic environments, making their ownership challenging and often harmful, both to themselves and others.

Mark Hofberg, campaign officer at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, explained: "Clearly a lot of people want an exotic pet, but there are many reasons those wild animals are bad to have in your home — whether it's the impact on conservation, transmitting a zoonotic disease, fueling illegal trade, or cost to the owner and native species."

For example, one venomous snake collector needed to be rushed to the hospital after being bitten by one of his pet snakes. And for animals like Ed, a lack of space can prevent them from being able to express their natural behaviors.

Additionally, escaped exotic pets can quickly become invasive terrors to an ecosystem, wreaking havoc on the local flora and fauna.

And because many of them are obtained through less-than-legal means, animal advocates have long decried the exotic pet trade as a perpetrator of cruel poaching and animal abuse.

What's being done to regulate exotic pet ownership?

World Animal News pointed out that in Tennessee, Ed can be owned legally as a pet without any special permits. This, they argued, is "a significant regulatory gap that needs addressing."

Many regulatory and nonprofit groups around the globe are working to crack down on poaching and animal trafficking, which supply much of the exotic pet trade.

For example, officials in Israel recently discovered a new method where drones were being used to transport animals. And legislators in New York recently passed a bill expanding the consequences of animal trafficking and animal cruelty in an effort to deter would-be smugglers and exotic pet owners.

As a citizen, if you suspect that somebody in your neighborhood illegally owns an exotic pet, you can report them to local wildlife regulation authorities.

