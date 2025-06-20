Airport authorities foil smugglers' attempts to board flights with shocking cargo — here's what they found

Two separate wildlife trafficking cases occurred at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport in a single week, Khaosod English reported.

What happened?

Airport security intercepted an Indian passenger attempting to transport 20 live blue iguanas and two live sulcata tortoises on a flight from Bangkok to India. Officers discovered the animals in returned baggage from Thai Airways flight TG326.

In a second case, authorities arrested a Sri Lankan passenger trying to board a flight to Colombo with two live hyacinth macaws, two live meerkats, and one live prairie dog hidden in their luggage.

Both suspects now face charges under Thailand's Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, Customs Act, and Animal Epidemic Act. The cases have been handed over to investigators at the airport's police station.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Animal smuggling puts entire ecosystems at risk. When exotic species are removed from their natural habitats, it disrupts the delicate balance that keeps environments healthy and stable.

For communities worldwide, this illegal trade threatens food security and economic stability. Many of the animals targeted by smugglers, including the hyacinth macaws seized in this case, are natural pest controllers and pollinators that farmers depend on for successful harvests.

The smuggling process itself causes immense suffering to individual animals, with many dying during transport from stress, poor conditions, and inadequate care. Those that survive often carry diseases that can spread to local wildlife populations when they are released or escape.

Wildlife trafficking also undermines conservation efforts to protect endangered species and restore damaged habitats around the world.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has strengthened collaboration with airport security and customs officials to catch smugglers before they can transport animals across borders.

Enhanced security screening at major international airports now includes specialized training for officials to identify signs of wildlife trafficking and properly handle rescued animals.

If you travel internationally, you can help by reporting suspicious behavior to airport authorities, supporting legitimate wildlife conservation organizations, and not purchasing exotic pets or animal products.

