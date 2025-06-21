Experts issue warning about 'unstoppable' flocks of brightly colored birds: 'We need to do something'

There are many speculations about how, exactly, these parakeets came to be.

There's an "unstoppable" force sweeping through the U.K. — and it's not what you'd expect.

Conservationists are sounding the alarm as bright green parakeets, once exotic pets, now dominate the skies from Plymouth to Aberdeen. With their screeching calls and fast-growing numbers, these birds are no longer just a quirky sight — they're an invasive species on the rise.

"We need to do something about these birds before it gets out of control," said Conor McKinney, chairman of Wild Belfast, in an interview with ITV News.

What's happening?

The words invasive species often conjure up images of crustaceans or noxious weeds, not a flock of squawking parakeets. Yet, that's exactly what the U.K. is experiencing.

Ring-necked parakeets — tropical-looking birds with lime green feathers and loud calls — have taken hold in cities and suburbs across the country. Once a rare sight, ITV News noted their population has skyrocketed by more than 2,000% since 1995 and has doubled in just the past decade.

There are many speculations about how, exactly, these parakeets came to be. Some say they came from the jungle set of "The African Queen" built in London. Others claim Jimi Hendrix released a pair on Carnaby Street. And then there are experts who theorize that "parrot flu" caused parakeet owners to release their pets into the wild out of fear.

"We've seen an increase in almost a third in the last five years," Viola Ross-Smith of the British Trust for Ornithology told ITV News.

Now, conservationists in places like Belfast are actively considering humane control efforts, including trapping and relocating birds to limit their ecological impact.

Why are these parakeets concerning?

These parakeets might seem harmless, even charming, but their presence puts enormous pressure on native species. They aggressively outcompete birds like starlings and sparrows for food and nest spots.

If their spread continues unchecked, experts worry the next target could be agricultural zones, where crop damage would add another layer to the problem.

Invasive species like these disrupt entire ecosystems. These birds crowd out native animals, drain vital resources, and sometimes spread new diseases to plants and wildlife that can't fight them off.

What's being done about them?

Wildlife officials in the U.K. are exploring tools like mist netting — nearly invisible nets used to capture birds safely — and establishing no-go zones for parakeets to protect local habitats.

For everyday citizens, the best way to help is by supporting conservation groups working to protect native ecosystems and to report parakeet sightings to local wildlife authorities. Planting native trees and shrubs in gardens can also give struggling native birds a fighting chance.

