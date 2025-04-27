Disturbing photo of pet left in parked car sparks outrage online: 'Should be arrested'

An upsetting image posted to Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating got people riled up online — and they also talked about what it means to be a responsible pet owner.

The post, titled "People who buy [betta] fish and treat them like decor suck," shows a small betta fish in a glass jar on the dashboard of a car. The original poster said the car was parked, it was turned off, and no one was inside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Should be arrested for animal cruelty," one person commented.

In the thread, users were concerned for the fish, with many pointing out that betta fish need warm water to live. In fact, pet betta fish need to be kept in at least a 2-gallon tank heated precisely to 75-80 degrees Fahrenheit. Colder water can kill them, and hotter water can age them quickly and also kill them. In the wild, betta fish live in much larger habitats, so while they may survive in a small jar for a little while, it will likely shorten their typical lifespans of 2-5 years.

The OP responded to one comment by saying it was cold on the day they took the photo. But even if it had been warm, a locked car on a mild day in the 70s can get as much as 20 degrees hotter in just 10 minutes.

Beyond the risk to this particular fish, this incident touches on the broader issue of how people often mistreat small pets, which are usually sold cheaply in stores without proper education or even given away as carnival prizes. Such situations also highlight the ethics of treating living creatures as disposable — a mindset that contributes to everything from cruel breeding practices to the spread of invasive species when people abandon their pets.

Fortunately, advocacy groups are working to change the public's understanding. Rescue organizations, tougher regulations, and education campaigns are helping raise awareness about the responsibilities that come with owning any pet — no matter how small.

"This display of animal abuse/negligence makes my blood boil," one person said.

"People get pets thinking they are cute and fun but don't understand that pets are such a big responsibility, no matter the species you choose," another added. "They need love and attention so they can have a good life. They shouldn't be there solely for your amusement."

