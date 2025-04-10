Authorities expose new method used to smuggle exotic animals around the globe — here's what they found

Not long ago, a clip of people driving around the Negev desert with an illegal monkey and lion cub in tow went viral.

Animal traffickers have always been creative in their means, but recent reports suggest that they're taking the innovation to another level using modern technology. It's believed that lion cubs and monkeys are now being smuggled into Israel via heavy-duty drones.

What's happening?

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli law enforcement has now confiscated 16 monkeys and four lion cubs from various parts of the country. However, it's still not totally clear how these animals are finding their way over the border and into the hands of Israeli citizens. The prevailing theory at the moment is that traffickers are utilizing large, powerful, extremely expensive drones to get the job done.

Authorities have discovered drones in nearly every home from which a monkey or lion cub has been confiscated. The belief is that the creatures are coming from Egypt and Jordan via these drones, which are designed to carry over 150 pounds of cargo. These drones can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Many of these illegally owned exotic animals were found in poor conditions. Fortunately, authorities report that many of the confiscated creatures have been tested for disease and transferred to shelters.

Why is stopping animal trafficking important?

The illegality of owning exotic animals like monkeys and lion cubs isn't just because the government is a party pooper. These creatures are not domesticated and can prove extremely dangerous to not only their owners but also the communities they exist in. When those lion cubs grow into adults, there's no humane way to ensure they don't attack someone or their pet or livestock.

On top of that, these creatures did not evolve to exist within just any ecosystem. If they find their way out into the wild — which has already happened in Israel — they can become tremendously invasive and cause ecological chaos. Animal trafficking is also damaging to the environments from which the animals are taken.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

Emirates SkyCargo, a shipping company, has taken a public stand against wildlife trafficking. They refuse to ship hunting trophies of certain species and have developed a system of detecting evidence of illegal wildlife trafficking in Africa.

A recent study has shed light on a legal loophole exploited by animal traffickers in Europe. While the revelation was a concerning one, it offers hope that the loophole will soon be closed.

