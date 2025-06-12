Researchers issue warning over hidden dangers when exotic pets get smuggled into US: 'Poses a threat'

Researchers hope that policymakers will use this list as a roadmap for future legislation.

Last February, researchers studied thousands of species and identified which were most likely to become invasive in the near future. The result, reported by Mongabay, was shocking — all were legally imported.

What's happening?

Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey started out with 10,000 non-native species, then narrowed it down from there. In the end, they highlighted 32 species most likely to wreak havoc, including venomous snakes and fish sold as pets.

"Wildlife trade is a massive and underestimated threat to many species," University of Hong Kong researcher Alice Hughes explained to Mongabay, "but also poses a threat to species in the country it is imported to."

This threat isn't restricted to snakes and fish — 66 other types of birds, mammals, and amphibians were marked as medium risk. While these animals have yet to become properly invasive, the list is meant to make officials think twice about the "exotic" animals they let into the U.S. If there's anything scientists know about invasive species, it's that they spread — and fast.

Why do invasive species matter?

It may not seem like it at first glance, but invasive species are a critical climate issue. They compete with native species for resources, throwing whole ecosystems off balance. This has long-reaching repercussions.

As far as humans are concerned, invasive species are incredibly harmful to agriculture, costing the industry over $500 billion in damages from 1960 to 2020. They also put native species at risk of extinction. The Guam kingfisher, for example, is extinct in its native territory because of invasive brown snakes (though the bird is making a promising comeback).

Basically, it's in everyone's best interests, human and animal, to keep invasive species at bay.

What's being done about trading potentially invasive species?

Researchers hope that policymakers will use this list as a roadmap for future legislation. Wesley Daniel, one of the study's authors, told Mongabay that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is "taking [their] list and considering those species for further review." On the state level, Arkansas is rethinking its approach to which fish it allows for trade.

If you'd like to help as an individual, there are a couple of things you can do. First, reassess any exotic pet purchases. Many invasive species threats arise from such trade. You could also plant a native lawn. Replacing just part of your standard lawn with native plants will give your local ecosystem a boost, helping pollinators and saving you money.

