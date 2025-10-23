Family raises alarm after US Army veteran is killed by rare virus: 'Heartbreaking'

"We've lost someone who made us feel safe, supported, and cared for."

A rare, deadly mosquito-borne virus has reached a part of New York where it's never been seen before, resulting in the first human case and death.

Scientists say this reflects how warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns are creating new opportunities for mosquitoes to thrive, heightening the risks of dangerous infections for people spending time outdoors across the country.

What happened?

George Caswell Baker Jr., 79, an Army veteran and longtime chaplain of the Chittenango Fire Department in New York, died after contracting eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV), the first confirmed human case in the county, reported CNY Central.

His daughter, Cassie Crane, described him as tireless and compassionate, always answering fire calls, cheering neighbors at races, and offering prayers as a chaplain.

"Losing him to EEE has been heartbreaking," Crane told CNY Central. "He had strength within him and a way of making everyone feel like they mattered. The community hasn't just lost a firefighter, we've lost someone who made us feel safe, supported, and cared for."

Crane noted that her father, who spent much of his time outdoors, could have been infected by a single mosquito, even after the town of Sullivan sprayed areas with high mosquito populations. The Madison County Public Health Department confirmed there is currently no vaccine treatment for EEEV.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this death from EEEV concerning?

EEEV is rare but deadly, with a fatality rate of roughly one-third in humans. Scientists warn that warming temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and longer mosquito season are allowing these viruses to move into regions that previously saw few or no cases. In other words, the environmental conditions that support mosquitoes are spreading, and with them, the diseases they carry.

For communities nationwide, this is more than an isolated tragedy. As summers get hotter and wetter, regions from the Northeast to the South face growing exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses like Jamestown Canyon and West Nile virus. Outdoor recreation, gardening, and even routine walks are now intersecting with shifting ecosystems in ways that threaten public health.

What can be done to prevent the spread of insect-borne diseases?

People can reduce their risk by using insect repellants, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed. Municipalities are expanding mosquito control programs, but experts emphasize that individual vigilance remains critical as mosquito season lengthens and the range of these viruses grows.

Research and public health campaigns are also crucial. Monitoring mosquito populations, tracking virus activity, and investing in vaccines and treatments where possible can help curb outbreaks before they reach communities.

Baker Jr.'s story illustrates both the human toll of these infections and the broader public health impacts of environmental changes across the United States.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



