Two concerning viruses detected in mosquitoes in state's third-largest city: 'This one tends to be the most severe''

Experts offer several pieces of advice for people to stay safe and avoid mosquito-borne viruses.

Vermont officials warn that the Jamestown Canyon and West Nile viruses have been detected in mosquitoes within the state, and are asking residents to be cautious.

What's happening?

This is the first year Vermont has tested mosquitoes for Jamestown Canyon, VTDigger reports, and the virus was found in mosquitoes in Rutland, the state's third-largest city. Mosquitoes in St. Albans were discovered to have West Nile.

The state also tests mosquitoes for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which caused one death last year in Vermont. Vermont has had 17 confirmed human cases of West Nile since 2002, according to the state's health department.

No medicines or vaccines exist to treat Jamestown Canyon or Eastern equine encephalitis.

"The thing that worries us the most about Triple E is that about 30 to 40% of people with that severe form of illness die from the disease, so this one tends to be the most severe that we know of," Vermont Department of Health public health veterinarian Natalie Kwit told VTDigger.

Why are mosquitoes concerning?

The Centers for Disease Control labels mosquitoes as "the world's deadliest animal" because they carry diseases like West Nile, yellow fever, dengue, and malaria.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

And the reach of mosquitoes is spreading, thanks to our warming climate. As more toxic gases are released into the air, trapping heat within our atmosphere, temperatures globally continue to rise. These are the temperatures in which mosquitoes thrive, meaning some places that were once too cold for them to survive are now suitable homes.

Last summer, Vermont saw 94% more mosquitoes than during the average summers from 2009 to 23, according to the Burlington Free Press. And globally, new mosquito species have been discovered in countries with typically cold climates, such as Finland.

What can I do about mosquitoes?

The Vermont Department of Health offers several pieces of advice for people to stay safe and avoid mosquito-borne viruses.

Officials urge people to wear long-sleeved clothing outdoors and to limit outside time at dawn and dusk, as that's when mosquitoes are most likely to bite. They also encourage people to fix holes in any screens, to cover strollers and playpens with mosquito nets, and to get rid of standing water.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.