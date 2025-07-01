Scientists create incredible new weapon in fight against disease-carrying mosquitoes: 'No one had ever tried'

Disease-transmitting mosquitoes are becoming resistant to insecticides, which threatens the global fight against malaria, reported Bloomberg. Scientists say they can treat them with drugs that will kill the parasite that causes the disease.

"No one had ever tried to kill parasites in the mosquito using drugs," said Flaminia Catteruccia, professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-author of the research. "Historically, the two sorts of worlds are very separate. People working on mosquitoes try to kill them with insecticides and people working on parasites try to kill them with drugs."

Global health workers typically use bed nets treated with insecticide to protect humans from contracting malaria through mosquito bites. Insecticide resistance in mosquitoes is rising, so a study recommends using drugs to cure them before they infect anyone as an alternative method of prevention.

When a mosquito infected with a parasite bites a human, malaria is spread. "By eliminating the parasite, we eliminate the source of malaria," said Catteruccia.

Scientists recognize about two dozen drugs that can kill parasites within infected mosquitoes. The research states that bed nets would be treated with the drugs that would be administered when the mosquitoes land on the net.

Bloomberg explained that warmer temperatures and flooding caused by the warming planet allow mosquitoes to reproduce faster. Higher temperatures also allow mosquitoes to establish themselves in new areas.

When the insects move into new regions, so do the diseases they spread.

Once mosquitoes are established, warmer temperatures allow for longer breeding periods, which increases the risk of humans contracting diseases.

By taking steps to reduce the negative impact we have on the environment that contributes to the warming of the planet, we can help slow the spread of disease. Talking to friends and family is a great way to help. By spreading the word, you can multiply the efforts and help people understand and join in on creating solutions. Making eco-friendly choices such as installing solar panels, switching to an electric vehicle, or modernizing your home are just a few ways to contribute.

The research surrounding the new method to prevent mosquitoes from spreading diseases to humans continues, but the innovative findings leave researchers hopeful.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center professor David Fidock believes the research is groundbreaking. He stated that the findings have "enormous potential public-health impact in reversing this trend that we've seen in recent years of malaria rates going up."

