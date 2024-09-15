Health officials sound the alarm after confirming deaths caused by dangerous disease spread by mosquitos: 'Poses a serious risk'

There is still no current vaccine for the virus.

The summer months create more favorable conditions for mosquito populations, and health officials issued a warning after a disease spread by these insects resulted in tragedy.

What's happening?

As explained by ABC News last month, two recent deaths caused by the West Nile virus were recorded in Wisconsin along with another in Illinois, prompting health officials to sound the alarm over the dangers of mosquito-spread diseases.

"Sadly, Illinois is reporting our first death of the year attributed to West Nile virus," Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "This death — and the six that occurred last year in Illinois — are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has an annual average of 18 reported cases of illness from West Nile virus.

Why is this important?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named the West Nile virus the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, with 491 human West Nile virus cases reported across 39 states in 2024 so far.

West Nile virus has been a growing concern in various parts of the world due to rising global temperatures. As the planet heats up, mosquito populations increase, causing the virus to multiply more quickly and making regions once free of mosquito-borne diseases more vulnerable.

For example, Europe saw 709 locally acquired cases and 67 deaths from West Nile virus in 2023, highlighting the increasing risk. Scientists have found that climate change is significantly responsible for establishing the West Nile virus in the southeastern part of the continent.

While ABC News noted that the majority of people infected with West Nile virus won't show symptoms, some may experience headaches, joint pain, rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, or fatigue. In severe cases, it can lead to dangerous swelling of the brain or spinal cord, which can result in death.

What's being done about this?

To protect yourself from the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, it's important to take measures to prevent mosquito bites. Using bug repellent and mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and emptying any containers of still water are effective ways to reduce the risk of infection.

Unfortunately, there is no current vaccine for West Nile virus, but most people who contract it will recover on their own. Staying informed and taking preventive actions can help keep you and your loved ones safe.

