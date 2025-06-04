Health officials sound alarm as 'deadliest animal on the planet' spreads across southern US — here's what you need to know

"Can accelerate … development, biting rates, and the incubation of the disease."

Officials in Texas have sounded the alarm after recent storms left prime breeding conditions just in time for peak mosquito season, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Local experts are particularly concerned about the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile and Zika.

What's happening?

Already facing an uphill battle as rising global temperatures expand peak mosquito season beyond its traditional dates, Texas officials in charge of managing mosquito populations now must combat high levels of standing water and hot, humid conditions perfect for mosquito reproduction, per the American-Statesman.

"We've seen the weather changing over the years here in Austin, and as a result, we've seen mosquito seasons running longer than before," Marcel Elizondo, chief of Austin's Environmental Health Services division, said in a statement.

Why are mosquito populations important?

Mosquitoes are an annoyance for some; for others, they can be deadly.

According to the American Mosquito Control Association, over 1 million people around the world die every single year from mosquito-borne diseases.

"Mosquitos are the deadliest animals on the planet," Bethany Bolling, who oversees mosquito virus testing at the Texas Department of State Health Services, told KXAN.

Mosquitoes transmit disease through their bites, spreading deadly illnesses like malaria and dengue in addition to West Nile and Zika, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Malaria alone is responsible for over 600,000 preventable deaths annually.

Mosquitoes are a prime example of the negative impacts that rising global temperatures have on human health. In addition to hotter temperatures, changes in weather patterns are causing increased rainfall in certain areas, creating the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Rising temperatures can influence the way mosquitoes spread disease in other ways, too.

"Studies show that warmer temperatures associated with climate change can accelerate mosquito development, biting rates, and the incubation of the disease within a mosquito," according to the EPA.

What's being done about mosquito populations?

While public health officials monitor mosquito populations and test breeding grounds for diseases like West Nile, there are several things that you can do to help protect yourself and your family.

First, try to eliminate all standing water, as that is the primary breeding ground for mosquitoes. This includes places like clogged gutters, plant saucers, buckets, and toys, according to Austin Public Health. If you have bird baths or other outdoor water for animals, make sure to change it at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from developing.

Next, make sure to repair all leaky faucets and pipes, as these can provide sources of the moisture mosquitoes need to reproduce. Similarly, if you have a rainwater cistern, make sure it is properly sealed to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

Finally, if you have permanent standing water on your property, such as a pond, you can purchase a mosquito dunk, which contains a biological larvicide that will kill young mosquitoes, per Austin Public Health.

